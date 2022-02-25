Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1,647.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 416,592 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Eaton worth $65,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $150.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

