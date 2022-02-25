Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 1.7% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Eaton by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,526,000 after buying an additional 442,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after buying an additional 136,366 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after buying an additional 109,918 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eaton by 24.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 531,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after buying an additional 105,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Eaton by 33,085.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 95,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 95,285 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.89.

NYSE:ETN opened at $150.31 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

