eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.63. The stock had a trading volume of 44,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,730. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. eBay has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in eBay by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,980 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of eBay by 284.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 520,119 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after purchasing an additional 384,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

