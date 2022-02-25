eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.57.
NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.63. The stock had a trading volume of 44,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,730. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. eBay has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.
In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in eBay by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,980 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of eBay by 284.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 520,119 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after purchasing an additional 384,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.
eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
