eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $60.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.83.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $68.80.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,930,580,000 after purchasing an additional 150,255 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in eBay by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in eBay by 2.3% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $512,510,000 after purchasing an additional 163,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.