EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Trading 8.8% Higher

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $22.98. 29,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 315,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SATS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.67.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000.

EchoStar Company Profile (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

