Eckoh (LON:ECK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.83

Shares of Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.83 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.57). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.58), with a volume of 406,608 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECK. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Eckoh in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Eckoh in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.83. The stock has a market cap of £123.70 million and a P/E ratio of 42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

In related news, insider Nicolas B. Philpot purchased 50,000 shares of Eckoh stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($30,599.76).

About Eckoh (LON:ECK)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

