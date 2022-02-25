Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of EWTX stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,491. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $40.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 657.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EWTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

