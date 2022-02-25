Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 246.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EDIT. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Shares of EDIT opened at $15.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.03. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

