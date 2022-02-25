EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EDRVF shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. EDP Renováveis has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $28.15.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

