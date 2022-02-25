Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) PT Raised to €125.60

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Societe Generale from €118.80 ($135.00) to €125.60 ($142.73) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

EFGSY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eiffage from €120.00 ($136.36) to €129.00 ($146.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eiffage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.30.

EFGSY traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $20.14. 353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

