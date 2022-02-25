Eight Capital Trims K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Target Price to C$4.50

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Eight Capital to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 43.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KNT. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.06.

Shares of TSE:KNT traded down C$0.25 on Friday, reaching C$7.90. 552,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,305. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.23. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$9.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

