Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 41.27% and a negative net margin of 115.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

EKSO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. 42,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,100. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

EKSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

