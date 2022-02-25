Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928,244 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $6,378,000. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,048,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

ELAN opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

