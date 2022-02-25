Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELAN stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.74. 163,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,314,083. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

