Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.49

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.49 and traded as high as C$14.60. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$13.74, with a volume of 846,172 shares trading hands.

ELD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CSFB set a C$9.50 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.86.

The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total transaction of C$40,108.02.

About Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

