Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Hits $0.0567 on Exchanges

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $25.11 million and $235,223.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for $0.0567 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars.

