Electrum Dark Market Capitalization Reaches $317.38 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 95.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 51.4% lower against the US dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $317.38 and $13.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00085068 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

