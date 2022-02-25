Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,364 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $31,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $243.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.15 and its 200-day moving average is $250.99. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,570 shares of company stock worth $56,974,872. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

