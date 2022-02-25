EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Lifted to Buy at DA Davidson

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.
EME stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $97.11 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.20.
EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
