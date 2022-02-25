EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Lifted to Buy at DA Davidson

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EME stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $97.11 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,800,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,650,000 after buying an additional 51,051 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.