Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 264,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 2.9% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $24,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,214. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average of $96.05. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

