Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMLAF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMLAF opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66. Empire has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

