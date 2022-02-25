Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.78.

A number of research firms have commented on EMP.A. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities raised Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Empire alerts:

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$39.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.97. Empire has a 52 week low of C$34.51 and a 52 week high of C$42.93. The company has a market cap of C$10.43 billion and a PE ratio of 14.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

In other Empire news, Director Michael Bennett Medline bought 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.39 per share, with a total value of C$300,033.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,865,519.89.

About Empire (Get Rating)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.