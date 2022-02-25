EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.80. 4,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 13,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.19. The company has a market cap of C$294.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49.
EMX Royalty Company Profile (CVE:EMX)
