EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.80. 4,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 13,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.19. The company has a market cap of C$294.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49.

EMX Royalty Company Profile (CVE:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

