Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 1,313.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,152 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Encompass Health worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after acquiring an additional 238,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,529,000 after acquiring an additional 29,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EHC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

