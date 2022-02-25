Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now expects that the asset manager will earn $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.32. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $66.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $600,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

