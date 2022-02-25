Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 139.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Encore Wire worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Encore Wire by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Encore Wire by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Encore Wire by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

