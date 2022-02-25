Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) to post $220.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.75 million and the lowest is $219.63 million. Endava posted sales of $154.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $866.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $864.85 million to $869.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. The company had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Endava by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Endava by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Endava by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $126.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.72. Endava has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 80.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

