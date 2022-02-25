Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Shares Up 3.9%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 32,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 125,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.03 million and a PE ratio of -65.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Endurance Gold Company Profile (CVE:EDG)

Endurance Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. It primarily has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Reliance Gold Property located near Gold Bridge, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

