Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Shares Up 3.9%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 32,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 125,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.03 million and a PE ratio of -65.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29.
Endurance Gold Company Profile (CVE:EDG)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.