Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Raised to C$9.50

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EFX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on Enerflex and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy cut Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.61.

Shares of EFX stock traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 348,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,353. The stock has a market capitalization of C$690.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.24. Enerflex has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

