Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 342.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,993 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Energizer worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 1,537.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Energizer stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. Energizer’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energizer Profile (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.