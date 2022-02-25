Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energous had a negative net margin of 6,357.49% and a negative return on equity of 91.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of WATT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. 28,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,783. The company has a market cap of $83.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.11. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 74,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $80,676.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $92,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 223,958 shares of company stock worth $253,458 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Energous by 2,038.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 33,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Energous by 79.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 29,490 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energous by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 31,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

