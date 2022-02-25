Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ERF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.77.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF stock traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$15.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,469. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$5.94 and a 52-week high of C$16.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.18.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total value of C$1,663,486.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at C$4,374,986.30.

About Enerplus (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.