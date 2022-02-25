EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM) Trading Up 2.4%

EnGold Mines Ltd. (CVE:EGM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
The company has a market cap of C$7.24 million and a PE ratio of -3.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.
About EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM)
