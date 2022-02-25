ENI (NYSE:E) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.11

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.11 and last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 12006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

Several analysts have weighed in on E shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 26.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENI Company Profile (NYSE:E)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

