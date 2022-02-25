Enigma (ENG) Hits Market Capitalization of $500,903.65

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $500,903.65 and approximately $178,793.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00238721 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00013714 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003990 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000763 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00021826 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

