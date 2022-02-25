EnPro Industries, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.20 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for EnPro Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

NYSE NPO opened at $106.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.49. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $79.57 and a one year high of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.97 and its 200-day moving average is $98.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

