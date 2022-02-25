Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.89

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.89 and traded as high as C$2.69. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 499,274 shares changing hands.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.41.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$423.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,423.36.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

