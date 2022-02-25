Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,222 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 88.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

