EOG Resources, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

EOG Resources has raised its dividend by 112.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. EOG Resources has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $11.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

EOG traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.28. 10,107,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $116.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2,874.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 154,199 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 149,015 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,117 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after buying an additional 47,495 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,017,906 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after buying an additional 38,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 37,075 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after buying an additional 20,524 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

