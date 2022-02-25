EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $122.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s previous close.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

EOG traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.40. The stock had a trading volume of 165,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.26. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $116.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

