Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.42 Million

Brokerages expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) to post sales of $23.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.45 million and the highest is $41.40 million. Epizyme posted sales of $8.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 179.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $47.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.81 million to $67.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $62.55 million, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $98.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Epizyme.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 7,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Epizyme by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

