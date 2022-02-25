Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $104.46

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.46 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.44). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.41), with a volume of 38,792 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.20. The company has a market capitalization of £149.99 million and a PE ratio of 12.62.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

