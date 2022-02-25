Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Posts Earnings Results

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. 221,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,413. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 757.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 455,763 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 305,455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth $2,015,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth $1,922,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

