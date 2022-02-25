Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.83. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 155,250 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,431 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,604,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

