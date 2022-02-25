Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for General Mills, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for General Mills in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

Shares of GIS opened at $65.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average of $63.57. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,660,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,192,000 after acquiring an additional 80,809 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.