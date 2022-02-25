Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

DOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

NYSE DOC opened at $16.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 417,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,735,000 after buying an additional 974,350 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 206.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 48,317 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $7,850,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

