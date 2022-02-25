Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rio Tinto Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $8.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2023 earnings at $8.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($69.36) to GBX 4,850 ($65.96) in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($70.72) to GBX 5,100 ($69.36) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,723.40.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

