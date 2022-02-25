Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RVLV. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

NYSE RVLV opened at $51.73 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.16. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,968,000 after purchasing an additional 811,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 306.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,809 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,091 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.