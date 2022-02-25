Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RVLV. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

NYSE RVLV opened at $51.73 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.16. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,968,000 after purchasing an additional 811,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 306.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,809 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,091 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.