Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Teleflex Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Teleflex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.09.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $338.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.40. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Teleflex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Teleflex by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 550,512 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,911,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,687,000 after purchasing an additional 269,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,125,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

