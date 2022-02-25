Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Brink’s Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) – Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brink’s in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Brink’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE:BCO opened at $70.81 on Friday. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.22.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.22. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,511,000 after buying an additional 49,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 355,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Brink’s news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Brink’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

